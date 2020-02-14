DUNCANVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas sports powerhouse, Duncanville is celebrating another success story after Pantherette Deja Kelly was named to the McDonald’s All American Team.
“It was really exciting,” says Kelly, a 5’8″ point guard. “I cried… everyone went crazy for me.”
On Friday, classmates and even community leaders came out to share in the excitement as she was presented with her honorary jersey. Kelly joined the Duncanville team just two years ago– and today thanked those teammates for being among her biggest supporters.
“I was little nervous,” she admits. “These girls have known each other forever! But, they were so welcoming. They treated me like their sister right away…just truly heartwarming. And I love them all.”
Kelly joins a prestigious list of McDonald’s All American Team members who have gone on to stellar careers: Skylar Diggins, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Lebron James, just to name a few. All of their journeys have one thing in common: an incredible amount of hard work.
“There was no days off,” says Kelly of the sacrifices her success required, “because if you took a day off, someone was working harder than you.”
Just 24 students for each team– boys and girls– are selected from among 900 nominations from across the country. And Kelly had this to say to other young girls dreaming their own hoop dreams.
“Keep working hard. If you want it, go get it. Keep working
for it. It’ll come.”