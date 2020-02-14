FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — With all the love in the air Friday and this weekend, the Fort Worth Animal Shelter is hoping North Texans share some of it with their dogs.

This year, the shelter is hosting an event called “The Shelter Dog Slumber Party,” where the goal is to match a dog with a forever home.

Dog lover and potential adopter Demitria Lynum showed up early to the shelter to see which furry friend she’d be taking for the slumber party.

“They get to get a little bit of extra love, you know, and not stuck here,” Lynum said.

She was thinking 8-year old Gus would be perfect for her and her family.

“That’s kind of what I am looking for — the ones that don’t get adopted,” she said. “They’re stuck here.”

The program invites Fort Worth residents to take a dog for the night/weekend and see if they match up well with them either to foster or to keep permanently.

It’s free of charge and it gives both dogs and humans a fun weekend to look forward to on a holiday meant to celebrate love.

Fort Worth Animal Shelter Superintendent Jessica Brown said anyone who shows up to grab a dog will also be given essentials to get them through the weekend.

“It helps relieve stress for the humans and the dogs so we encourage you to come out and join us,” she said.

Last year, 150 dogs went to homes during the slumber party. The staff said they hope to beat that number this year.

“The dogs need love, too, and they definitely have a lot of love to give,” Brown said.

However, if the dog is not a good match, the shelter says they will gladly take them back — no questions asked.