Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Valentine’s Day is all about showing you’re loved ones how much you care, and many choose to do that by showering them with candy.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Valentine’s Day is all about showing you’re loved ones how much you care, and many choose to do that by showering them with candy.
According to Candystory.com, after compiling the bulk candy store sales data over the past 12 years the Hershey Kiss is the favorite Valentine’s Day Candy for Texas. Heart-Shaped Box of Chocolates came in second, and Conversation Hearts takes third.
Candy sales this Valentine’s Day are expected to be up over $2.4 billion, which is up from $600 million last year.
Heart-Shaped Box of Chocolates are the number one Valentine’s Day candy in the US accounting for 10.7% of all Valentine’s Day candy sales last year.
In total, 58 million pounds of chocolate are sold this week, and it takes manufacturers 11 months to produce enough candy for the holiday.