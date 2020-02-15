HAMMOND, Louisiana (CBSDFW.COM) — Four Texas men are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a Louisiana store Thursday evening.
At approximately 5:15 p.m. Feb. 13, the Hammond Police Department received a call from a local Kay Jewelers stating they had just been robbed.
Officials said three black males wearing hoodies entered the store, destroyed jewelry cases with a sledgehammer and robbed the store of approximately $69,000 worth of jewelry.
The suspects left the store and fled the area in a white Toyota Avalon with a Texas license plate, but a bystander was able to photograph the vehicle as it sped away.
Officers responded within minutes and law enforcement agencies quickly lined along Interstate 12. Not even an hour later, Baton Rouge officers stopped the suspect vehicle and took the following suspects into custody:
- Ellis Gholson, 43, of Houston
- Kameron McCoy, 21, of Houston
- Frederick Gibson, Jr., 22, of Fresno
- Travion Walker, 29, of Houston
Hammond’s director of administration said police in Houston and other Texas jurisdictions have been in touch with city police to investigate similar heists.
This is an ongoing investigation.