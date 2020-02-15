DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Changes are likely on the way for motorized scooters in Dallas.

On Tuesday afternoon, Dallas City Council’s Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will be briefed on new regulations on when and where scooters can and can’t be used.

The city says between July 2018 and January 2020, there have been more than 4.2 million rides.

There are 221,314 rides on average each month, and 7,377 rides on average each day.

On Saturday night, three UNT Denton students were among the many scooter riders in Uptown.

Jasmine Carrillo said, “They’re great.”

“So much fun,” Michelle Monari agreed.

Council Member Lee Kleinman, who chairs the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, says one concern is safety.

“There’s a lots of reports of drunk people riding them,” Kleinman said. “The folks at Baylor Hospital brought us some statistics about some of the injuries they’ve been seeing over they are out of Deep Ellum.”

As a result, the city is considering allowing people to ride the scooters only between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. in Deep Ellum.

In most areas, people would be allowed to ride them between 5 a.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Kleinman says the scooters have technology that will disengage the motor if they’re ridden after hours and in places they’re not allowed.

The council is also considering raising the existing fees scooter vendors must pay the city.

Kleinman said, “I as a council member and I think my colleagues are interested in doing is if we’re going to collect all these fees not let them just go to the general fun but actually dedicate them to the streets in those areas where there’s a lot of ridership.”

The city is also considering 100 locations where racks or corrals would be set-up, along with other areas the scooters could be parked.

For riders like Nicholas McClure, the scooters are not only fun, but a great way to get around.

“They go really fast I think the max is 60 mph so we can get places pretty well,” McClure said.

The full Dallas Council will vote on the new ordinance March 25, six days before the pilot program is set to expire.