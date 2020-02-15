FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The TCU Women’s Rifle team is out to defend their national title once again this year.
As it stands, they are the winningest team in school history with three national championships under their belt.
But what makes it even more impressive is that they’re an all female squad that regularly defeats teams that are made up of men and women.
During their successful run, the ladies at TCU have taken down rifle teams from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard.
Senior Katherine Miller said the reason is simple — women have their base in their waist while men rely more on their shoulders, allowing women to have a sturdier shot.
And the Lady Horned Frogs love being an example for other young girls on what can be accomplished, sophomore Kristen Hemphill said.
“It’s not technically seen as a girl sport, I would say, but it turns out girls are usually better at it,” Hemphill said.
But to the doubters who believe the team has an advantage on competition day, senior Casey Lutz said she’ll let her action speak louder than words.