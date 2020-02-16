DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person was killed and another was injured after a street racing crash in Pleasant Grove Sunday morning.
Police said at approximately 5:11 a.m. Feb. 16, a black 2010 Chevy Camaro and a gray 2016 Chevy Camaro were racing each other at a “high rate of speed” southbound of 500 S. Masters Dr. when one of them struck and killed a 45-year-old Dallas man.
The victim, Kendrick Lyons, was attempting to cross Masters Drive in a silver 2017 Nissan Sentra when the driver of the black Camaro hit Lyons, causing him to rotate counterclockwise and strike the median curb where he was ejected and thrown across three lanes and into a front yard.
Lyons’ Nissan continued to rotate several more times and caught on fire as it came to a halt in the right and middle lanes of southbound 500 N. Masters Dr.
The driver of the black Camero — said to be a 23-year-old Hispanic man — continued a short distance past Lyons’ vehicle before hitting a curb. Officials said he was transported to a nearby hospital with “serious internal bodily injuries,” and that his name will not be released at this time.
However, the driver of the gray Camaro was identified as 27-year-old Alejandro Valdez. He remained at the scene and turned himself into officers.
Both drivers will be charged with racing causing death.