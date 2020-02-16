DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The high rise office building set for implosion in Uptown Dallas Sunday morning refused to come down.

Nearly 10 hours after the 11-story tower was supposed to come down, the core has yet to fall.

At Haskell and North Central Expressway, people told CBS 11 reporter Caroline Vandergriff that they have dubbed it the “leaning tower of Dallas.”

The mangled structure looks like it could come crashing down at any point, but the demolition company said it isn’t creating a safety concern at the moment.

WATCH: Implosion Fails To Take Down Uptown Dallas Office Building

Several roads were closed for the implosion and rail and bus service was temporarily affected, but everything is back to normal now.

Vandergriff said multiple people have since come by just to take a look.

“We have the leaning tower of Pisa now here in Texas,” Ed McAndrew said. “That’s pretty cool. I don’t know what they’re going to do with it.”

For now, there are two Dallas police officers on site who plan to keep the area secure.

The site is going to be turned into a mixed-use project with offices, apartments and restaurants.