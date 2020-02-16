Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was injured and arrested after setting a Fort Worth apartment on fire Saturday evening.
Just before 6 p.m. Feb. 15, police responded to a barricaded person call at the Villa Del Mar Apartments on Las Vegas Court. When officers arrived, a man was making threats to burn down the building and refusing to surrender.
SWAT was then called and began working toward getting the man to come out when he proceeded to set the apartment he was in on fire.
The man was shortly taken into custody where he was assessed by on scene medical personnel and transported to a nearby hospital for his injuries.
His identity has not been released at this time.