PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – At least three people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Plano early Monday morning.
Police said the crash happened just before 3:45 a.m. near Hedgcoxe Road and Union Drive in the northwestern part of the city.
According to police, there was one car involved in the crash that appeared to split in half and catch fire after hitting a tree. Police believe it was going at a high rate of speed.
Police said officers were notified of the crash by the vehicle’s on-board navigation system after the air bags deployed.
Police are continuing to investigate what exactly caused the crash.
Hedgcoxe Road between Independence Parkway and Coit Road is closed for the cleanup and investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.