DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It might be Dallas’ most Instagrammable spot right now.

People have been showing up much of the day Monday to take pictures of the “Leaning Tower of Dallas.”

This after a building implosion went awry on Sunday.

Part of the 11-story office building at the corner North Central Expressway and Haskell Avenue is still standing, at an angle, despite multiple attempts to bring it down.

“I saw the pictures, and I was like, I have to go see it. I have to go see it,” said Eric Martinez.

Sunday’s failure was Monday’s internet sensation, as crowds flocked to see the building frozen mid-demolition. The stubborn leftover is the core shaft that contained the elevator and stairwells, according to Lloyd B. Nabors Demolition.

But to everyone else, it’s the Leaning Tower of Dallas.

“We had to come get our picture with it leaning, just like the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Now we have our own. We think it should stay,” said Kelley Breeding.

“It’s a beautiful addition to our skyline, albeit a little different, but it adds some character to our beautiful skyline,” added Martinez.

It won’t be part of the skyline for much longer.

Once the tower comes down, construction on a 27-acre mixed-use development called The Central Dallas will begin.

Developer Artemio De La Vega says picture places to work, live, and play with a park as the centerpiece.

The green space will also have an opportunity for health and wellness. Think yoga in the mornings, and exercising outdoors when the weather’s good,” said Artemio De La Vega or De La Vega Capital.

The first phases – which include office space, hotels, a high rise and part of the park – should be complete by the end of 2022.

And even though the Leaning Tower of Dallas will be long gone, De La Vega says it will live on in The Central one way or another.

The demolition company says it’s bringing in a crane and wrecking ball.

It’s aiming to take the tower down mid-week.

WATCH: Implosion Fails To Take Down Uptown Dallas Office Building