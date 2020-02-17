FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — LSU record-setting quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow is in Fort Worth Monday picking up his Davey O’Brien Award, for being the nation’s top college quarterback.
Burrow already was viewed as the top quarterback in the nation before the College Football Playoff and only built on those credentials during LSU’s 63-28 semifinal victory over Oklahoma and 42-25 national title triumph over Clemson.
“He’s just come so far,” Archie Manning said of Burrow, a 2018 graduate transfer from Ohio State who attended the Manning Passing Academy as a counselor last June. “Joe was certainly impressive in our camp. … And then when the bell went off in the fall, Joe and the rest of the LSU offense just got better week after week.”
Burrow, who also won the Maxwell Award and was a unanimous first-team All-American, passed for an LSU single-season record 5,671 yards and NCAA record 60 touchdowns this past season. His completion rate of 76.3% was second-highest in NCAA history, narrowly behind Colt McCoy’s record 76.7% in 2008.
The Tigers finished 15-0, the best record in the 126-year history of LSU’s football program.
Next stop is the NFL Draft, where Burrow is expected to be the number one overall draft pick.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)