FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco Police are investigating after a 54-year-old woman was attacked by a man while running in the Trails Neighborhood. The victim sustained only minor injuries and was able to get to a nearby residence to call police.

It happened at 6:25 a.m. in the 1500 block of Kingfisher Lane. The woman told police she was running in the area of The Trails Parkway and Crockett Drive when she attempted to pass a man dressed in all black walking on the sidewalk. As she passed him, he grabbed her and threw her to the ground. She was able to fend him off and get to a nearby residence to seek help.

Initial responding officers checked the area but were unable to find the man.

Anyone with information regarding the offense, especially any video footage of the possible suspect, is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.