DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An 18-year-old man is behind bars, charged with capital murder in connection to the shooting death of 20-year-old Ivan Antonio Zarraga Martinez.
Police arrested Ruben Mendoza for the crime, which happened on December 29, 2019 at the 9900 block of Rhoda Lane in Dallas. He was interviewed by detectives with the Dallas Police Homicide Unit and admitted to his involvement in the murder. He was transported to Lew Sterrett Jail and charged with capital murder, a capital felony.
According to his arrest warrant, Mendoza admitted shooting Martinez so he could steal the victim’s Desert Storm-colored Smith & Wesson pistol.
Mendoza’z bond was set at $1,500,000 by a Dallas County Magistrate.