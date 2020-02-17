FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – With above normal temperatures the past few days, garden centers and nurseries in North Texas have been crowded.

However, there are some pitfalls to planting too early with cold weather still ahead.

“When the sun shines and the warm temperatures, everyone is itchy to get their garden ready, get their flower bed ready, get their annual color,” said Charlie Stephenson, who’s been a manager at Mike’s Garden Center in Fort Worth for nearly 50 years.

Stephenson warns customers not to get too far ahead of the game.

“If they plant something now and we get a late freeze, it’s going to burn the foliage or burn the bloom, and they may have to start all over again,” he said.

The last killing frost is typically in mid to late March, according to Stephenson, but there are several types of flowers, vegetables and trees that would survive even if they’re planted now.

It’s a good idea to do a little research before planting, so you don’t waste your time or money.

“Just trying to get them in, because it’s going to rain the next couple of days,” said Patricia Moreno, who was shopping for flowers Monday. “The pansies, they take freeze.”

Some plants will need extra care when winter weather returns. If temperature are going to dip below freezing, you want to go ahead and cover your vulnerable plants a few hours before then.