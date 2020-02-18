Comments
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A travel trailer caught fire and exploded in Fort Worth early Tuesday morning, killing one person.
Fort Worth firefighters were called to Alamo Boat and RV Storage, on Bolt Street near Granbury Road, around 1:00 a.m.
The body was discovered after crews put out flames that had fully engulfed the trailer. A fire spokesperson did not know if the victim was inside or outside of the trailer when they were killed.
CBS 11 News video shows investigators going through the charred remains of the trailer, that appears to be on its side.
Officials have not identified the victim of the blast — not even confirming if it is a man or woman.
No word on what sparked the fire and subsequent explosion.