DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 40-year-old Texas woman stood out among those named in President Donald Trump’s Tuesday clemency blitz mainly for her lack of political connections.
Crystal Munoz spent the last 12 years in prison after being convicted on marijuana charges. But she found an effective advocate in another former federal prisoner whose sentence Trump commuted.
Trump granted Alice Marie Johnson clemency in 2018 at the urging of reality TV star Kim Kardashian West. Johnson said she was imprisoned with Munoz at FMC Carswell in Fort Worth. Johnson said Trump asked her in October for a list others deserving clemency.
