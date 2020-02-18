ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers’ new home, Globe Life Field, is now 94% complete with less than a month left until the stadium’s first event.
Officials said Globe Life Field hit a milestone Tuesday morning when crews and students from Arlington ISD performed a “Super Flush,” which involved the flushing of hundreds of toilets inside the stadium at the same time to make sure the plumbing systems are working properly.
Usually, we are paid to tweet about baseball… pic.twitter.com/ITK8Q8C6lC
— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) February 18, 2020
According to officials, over 300 students from Dan Dipert Career and Technical Education Center helped with the big flush.
Globe Life Field is expected to complete by March 14, which is the date of a Chris Stapleton concert.
The Rangers’ first exhibition game at their new home will be on March 23 against the St. Louis Cardinals. The regular season home opener will be on March 31 against the Los Angeles Angels.
The Rangers are currently at Spring Training in Surprise, Arizona.