FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Jason Witten says wants to play football in 2020, and he hopes it’s with the Dallas Cowboys.
“I want to play, I think I want to explore that. I think it’s the right role. I feel like I still have something to give,” Witten said while hosting the Jason Witten Man of the Year Award at The Star in Frisco on Tuesday night.
Now, we will find out if new Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy wants Witten on the roster.
“I met Mike (McCarthy) early on after he got the job. We had a really good visit,” Witten said.
He also said he has had communication with Jerry and Stephen Jones as well.
He expects a decision about his future with the Dallas Cowboys to take place after the NFL Scouting Combine wraps up in March.
Witten hopes that he can keep wearing the star on his helmet, but he knows it’s not guaranteed.
“Of course, I want that to be with the Dallas Cowboys, and I always will be a Dallas Cowboy, but I also understand that might mean with all the changes, I might have to go somewhere else.” Witten said.