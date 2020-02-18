



– Collin County prosecutors used a blood-stained uniform to show a jury the brutal way a Richardson Police officer died in February 2018.

They also showed the jury Brandon De McCall’s video confession during his capital murder trial.

On that video confession after his arrest, McCall is asked why he fired at officers, including Officer David Sherrard, 37, who was killed.

His answer was, “Cause I wanted to.”

Jurors also saw the murder weapon, an AR-15 rifle on Tuesday and heard from experts who brought graphic autopsy photos that had some jurors covering their mouths.

Crime scene photos from inside the Richardson apartment captured burn marks on the carpet in a back bedroom.

A crime scene investigator testified that it shows where McCall was lying in wait for officers after shooting his roommate who bled to death outside the apartment.

A gun battle and standoff lasted for two hours that night.

Defense attorneys pointed out there were dozens of boxes of unused ammo inside the apartment to try and minimize the damaging evidence against the defendant.

Later, a forensic pathologist testified one of the bullets that hit Sherrard had ricocheted off his body mounted police radio mic and entered his neck severing an artery.

“It is a fatal wound that, even if immediately treated, would have caused death,” the witness testified.

McCall confessed on video after his arrest while being treated at a Plano hospital.

The state is expected to rest its case sometime Wednesday.