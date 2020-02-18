NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — North Richland Hills police are searching for a man who assaulted a teenaged girl last week.
Just after 3 p.m. Feb. 10, a white man in his 20s was seen in the area of Susan Lee Lane and the North Electric Trail.
Police said the suspect reportedly spoke to the teen and asked for a hug. When the victim declined, he moved closer and grabbed her buttocks before running away.
The suspect is reported to have been seen in the area before. On the day of the incident, he was walking west on the North Electric Trail towards Susan Lee Lane from the Davis Boulevard area, officials said.
The man is said to have sandy-colored hair that is longer on top, scruffy facial hair and a “lazy eye” affecting his left eye. Police said he was wearing a green jacket and black skinny jeans or joggers.
Police said although they are aware of a similar incident happening in Haltom City in November, they currently have no evidence to support a connection between the cases.
Anyone who recognizes the man in the video or has any information/tips is asked to contact the department at 817-427-7030.