WEATHER
RAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast
Menu
Sports
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
Golf
Tennis
NASCAR
UFC
College Sports
High School Sports
Video
Arlington ISD Students Help With 'Super Flush' At Globe Life Field
The Texas Rangers' new home, Globe Life Field, is now 94% complete with less than a month left until the stadium's first event. Officials said Globe Life Field hit a milestone Tuesday morning when crews and students from Arlington ISD performed a "Super Flush," which involved the flushing of hundreds of toilets inside the stadium at the same time to make sure the plumbing systems are working properly. Katie Johnston reports.
32 minutes ago
Red River Turkey
Spring turkey season is approaching fast, so let’s revisit a recent hunt for ole Tom. Woody and the DFW Outdoorsman Team take a trip to Red River County, for an Eastern turkey hunt. We camo-up and join our friends, champion turkey caller Lee Lindeman, and his son and hunting guide Layne Lindeman, to stalk, setup a sneaky hiding spot and attempt to call this elusive bird in close. Do we get a gobbler? Tune-in and join the hunt!
46 minutes ago
Bing Cherries
When it comes to cherries, the Bing variety tops the list in terms of popularity and production.
3 hours ago
News
All News
Local
Politics
Business
Consumer
Education
Entertainment
Tech
HealthWatch
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
Water System Maintenance To Impact Smell, Taste For Some Collin County Residents
During the month of March, Murphy residents may detect a slight difference in the taste and smell of their water, according to the Public Works Superintendent.
Have A Few Million For A Ticket To Space? SpaceX Wants To Send 4 Tourists Into Super High Orbit
SpaceX aims to launch up to four tourists who shell out millions for a change to go into super high orbit, possibly by the end of next year.
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Weather
Weather Links
DFW Weather
Live Radar
Weather App
Closings/Cancellations
Mobile 11
Latest Forecast
Cold Cloudy Skies With Possible Stray Showers
Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
3 hours ago
Weather Stories
Warm Weather Spurt Doesn't Mean It's Time To Plant
“If they plant something now and we get a late freeze, it’s going to burn the foliage or burn the bloom, and they may have to start all over again."
Homeless North Texans Seek Warmth, Shelter At DFW Airport On Freezing Night
"It’s going to be packed in here, you see how cold it is outside," said Beatrix Cox, who sleeps at the airport with her husband on cold nights.
DFW Weather: National Weather Service Says Sunday Brings Chance Of 'Low Tornado Threat'
The National Weather Service said although severe storms are mainly expected Sunday, there is also a chance DFW could see a "low tornado threat."
Sports
All Sports
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
Golf
Tennis
NASCAR
UFC
College Sports
High School Sports
Cowboys
Report: Dez Bryant Texted Stephen Jones About Returning To Cowboys
It appears Dez Bryant has made his desire to return to the NFL a bit more personal by reaching out directly to the COO and vice president of the Dallas Cowboys.
Rangers
'Super Flush' Held At Globe Life Field As It Is Now 94% Complete
The Texas Rangers' new home, Globe Life Field, is now 94% complete with less than a month left until the stadium's first event.
Mavericks
Luka Doncic Makes Most Of Limited Time During NBA All-Star Game
Although he didn't play as much as other NBA superstars, Luka Doncic did the best with what he got during Sunday night's All-Star game in Chicago.
Stars
Seguin's Overtime Goal Gives Stars 4-3 Win Over Canadiens
Tyler Seguin scored twice, including the overtime winner, to give the Dallas Stars a comeback 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.
Video
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Sports
Latest Videos
Arlington ISD Students Help With 'Super Flush' At Globe Life Field
The Texas Rangers' new home, Globe Life Field, is now 94% complete with less than a month left until the stadium's first event. Officials said Globe Life Field hit a milestone Tuesday morning when crews and students from Arlington ISD performed a "Super Flush," which involved the flushing of hundreds of toilets inside the stadium at the same time to make sure the plumbing systems are working properly. Katie Johnston reports.
32 minutes ago
Red River Turkey
Spring turkey season is approaching fast, so let’s revisit a recent hunt for ole Tom. Woody and the DFW Outdoorsman Team take a trip to Red River County, for an Eastern turkey hunt. We camo-up and join our friends, champion turkey caller Lee Lindeman, and his son and hunting guide Layne Lindeman, to stalk, setup a sneaky hiding spot and attempt to call this elusive bird in close. Do we get a gobbler? Tune-in and join the hunt!
46 minutes ago
Cold Cloudy Skies With Possible Stray Showers
Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
3 hours ago
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Step Right Up to Lone Star Circus School
Sweet Treat Lessons at Funkytown Donuts
Six Flags Over Texas Debuts 'El Diablo' The World’s Tallest Loop Coaster
We hear it's a devil of a ride! El Diablo, the 14th loop coaster at Six Flags Over Texas, opens to the public today.
Eat "Sleep" and Play at The Statler
You don't have to go far to get away this summer. Taryn Jones finds out why staying at The Statler Hotel is like taking a trip back in time.
Behind The Scenes With Texas Celebrity Chef Tim Love
The restaurant business can be a grind, but when it's your passion the hard work and stress become a labor of love. That fits the life of Tim Love.
E.S.P. Videos
Eat.See.Play Video
Contests & More
Station Info
CBS 11 / News Team
TXA 21
Advertise
Links & Numbers
Other
Upload Images/Video
Photo Galleries
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
DFW Outdoorsman
Video
Outfitters
Financing Your Piece of Texas
Share Photos
Travel
FAA Agrees To Improve Oversight Of Southwest Airlines, Government Watchdog Report Says
Southwest said it has taken steps to address the report's key findings, and it “adamantly” disagreed with the critique of its safety culture.
More
CBS 11 Storm Chaser
CBS Entertainment
CBS 11 News
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
2:00 PM
Tamron Hall
3:00 PM
Dr. Phil
4:00 PM
CBS 11 News at 4pm
5:00 PM
CBS 11 News at 5pm
5:30 PM
CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
View All Programs
TXA 21 ‘Comfy Cozy Comedy’ Contest
February 18, 2020 at 1:05 pm
Comments
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply