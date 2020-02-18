Arlington ISD Students Help With 'Super Flush' At Globe Life FieldThe Texas Rangers' new home, Globe Life Field, is now 94% complete with less than a month left until the stadium's first event. Officials said Globe Life Field hit a milestone Tuesday morning when crews and students from Arlington ISD performed a "Super Flush," which involved the flushing of hundreds of toilets inside the stadium at the same time to make sure the plumbing systems are working properly. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Red River TurkeySpring turkey season is approaching fast, so let’s revisit a recent hunt for ole Tom. Woody and the DFW Outdoorsman Team take a trip to Red River County, for an Eastern turkey hunt. We camo-up and join our friends, champion turkey caller Lee Lindeman, and his son and hunting guide Layne Lindeman, to stalk, setup a sneaky hiding spot and attempt to call this elusive bird in close. Do we get a gobbler? Tune-in and join the hunt!

2 hours ago

Bing CherriesWhen it comes to cherries, the Bing variety tops the list in terms of popularity and production.

4 hours ago