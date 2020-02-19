Comments
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – It started with the inspection of a commercial truck in Arlington and ended with at least one arrest and the confiscation of more than a dozen pounds of marijuana.
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – It started with the inspection of a commercial truck in Arlington and ended with at least one arrest and the confiscation of more than a dozen pounds of marijuana.
It was a commercial vehicle enforcement officer who came across the cash of weed, guns and money.
In all, more than 17 pounds of marijuana, 2 pistols and an undisclosed amount of cash was discovered during the inspection on February 18.
So far, Arlington police haven’t said how many people were taken into custody or where the arrest was made.