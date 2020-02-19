The video above is from Feb. 18, 2020 before a verdict was reached.

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After a two-day trial, Brandon McCall has been found guilty of capital murder in the shooting of Richardson officer David Sherrard in February 2017.

The jury’s decision came after a few hours of deliberating following closing arguments Wednesday. The defense rested its case this morning without calling any witnesses.

McCall now faces either a life sentence or the death penalty. Prosecutors were seeking the death penalty.

McCall was on trial for the shooting death of Sherrard on Feb, 7, 2018.

On that evening, officers were responding to a disturbance call at an apartment complex but investigators claimed it was an ambush.

Authorities said McCall had shot and killed his friend, Rene Gamez, and then began firing on officers when they stormed into the apartment.

Sherrard, 37, was shot in the neck and later died at a hospital in Plano.

After a five-hour standoff, McCall surrendered and was arrested. He faced two counts of murder and charges for aggravated assault on a public servant for shooting at seven other Richardson officers during the incident.

The trial started the body camera video that showed Sherrard’s final moments. The jury saw Sherrard being shot about five seconds after entering the apartment.

On Tuesday, the jury was shown a video confession after McCall’s arrest where he was asked why he fired at officers. In the video, he answered, “Cause I wanted to.”

Jurors also saw the murder weapon, an AR-15 rifle, and heard from experts who brought out graphic autopsy photos.

A crime scene investigator testified that McCall was lying in wait for officers as they entered the apartment.