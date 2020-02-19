ONTARIO, California (CBSDFW.COM) – While in Southern California for a soccer match against the Ontario Fury on Wednesday, someone stole the Dallas Sidekicks’ equipment during a team meal.
The police were notified and a report was filed immediately.
The Sidekicks said the Fury stepped up to help the team.
Working with their local sponsors, the Sidekicks and Fury have found equipment for the team to use and Wednesday night’s game will go on.
The Sidekicks will wear the uniforms of the former Stockton Rush.
Fury sponsor 100% Soccer, has agreed to help the Sidekicks with shoes, shin guards and other equipment needed for tonight’s game.
“We’re all one family in the end,” said Ontario Fury President Bernie Lilavois. “It’s unfortunate that this happened, but I’m glad that we were able to put a plan in action right away and help the ‘Kicks get ready for tonight. When I called Dennis at 100% Soccer he understood and wanted to help in any way they could.”
A Dallas Sidekicks spokesperson expressed thanks to the Fury for their help and they were making arrangements to be back in Sidekicks uniforms for their next game at the Turlock Cal Express on Friday evening.