DFW AIRPORT (CBSDFW.COM) – DFW Airport is testing a driverless vehicle.
The airport tweeted a video on Wednesday about the vehicle they call, “Emma.”
🚐 EMMA has hit the road!
You may see our driver-less vehicle in the South Remote parking lot on your next visit.
DFW is piloting a new program to use autonomous vehicles to transport passengers to their shuttle. pic.twitter.com/n47tWVNvQC
— DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) February 19, 2020
For the time being, the autonomous vehicle is being tried out in the South Remote parking lot.
DFW Airport said Emma is being used to “transport passengers to their shuttle” which takes them to the terminal.