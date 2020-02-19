WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast
DFW AIRPORT (CBSDFW.COM) – DFW Airport is testing a driverless vehicle.

The airport tweeted a video on Wednesday about the vehicle they call, “Emma.”

For the time being, the autonomous vehicle is being tried out in the South Remote parking lot.

DFW Airport said Emma is being used to “transport passengers to their shuttle” which takes them to the terminal.

 

