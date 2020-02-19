COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Earlier this week a woman was attacked while jogging on a trail in Frisco, today several running groups united to show support for that victim and educate each other about safety.

It was on February 17 when the victim was attacked with jogging in The Trails neighborhood. The 54-year-old woman told police that as she ran she attempted to pass a man dressed all in black. When she got closer to the man the woman said he grabbed her and threw her to the ground.

Dozens of runners met at The Trails of Frisco Golf Club Wednesday morning to go for a run and to talk about ways to protect themselves and others.

“This is an opportunity for us to all come together, show unity, show the community this is our neighborhood,” said runner Dave Schackmann. “This is our city, we come out, we do things, we’re gonna keep things safe.”

Joggers are being reminded to run in pairs if possible and some are groups are working with police and local martial arts studios to schedule self-defense classes.

The jogger who was assaulted was able to get away from her attacker and seek help. But when officers arrived they could not find the suspect.

The case is still being investigated and police ask that anyone with information about the attack contact them at 972-292-6200. Anonymous tips can also be sent by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411).