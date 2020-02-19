FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A new online streaming service for Fort Worth musicians is offering a new digital platform for the world to hear the music.

Amplify 817 delivers commercial-free, curated music from Fort Worth artists. The gathering place for Fort Worth music-lovers and musicians inspires discovery and sharing.

Presented in partnership with Hear Fort Worth, and sponsored in part by The Fort Worth Public Library Foundation, Amplify 817 celebrates and showcases music native to the city to be experienced by everyone.

The service currently features four artists but will soon expand.

Anybody can listen for free and Fort Worth Public Library card holders can download the music free of charge.

Director of Libraries, Manya Shorr said “At the end of the day what we want to do is find those artists that no one has heard of.”

Local rapper, Lou CharLe$ is one of the four artists featured on the site launch and said this new platform provides an avenue for musicians that never before existed.

He said, “It’s really cool that the community aspect of it. The community is really taking the first step to put our music out there.”

Tom Martens, the Creative Director for Visit Fort Worth added, “We need outlets for the artists to know the city has their back and this is a great way to get that message out”, about how the streaming service supports local musicians featured on the site.

The creators of Amplify 817 said they are looking to forward their list of artists, and they’re reminding listeners the site will focus on local talent.