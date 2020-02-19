  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — NFL offensive tackle Greg Robinson was being held Wednesday in an El Paso jail on a pending drug distribution charge from a federal agency, records show.

Robinson, 27, was booked Tuesday, according to El Paso County jail records. Robinson faces a charge of possessing marijuana with intention to sell it, the jail log shows.

His home address is listed as Thibodaux, Louisiana.

The arrest was first reported by TMZ.

The former Auburn University standout was drafted second overall in 2014, by the St. Louis Rams.

He signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2018.

Offensive tackle Greg Robinson #78 of the Cleveland Browns on the bench during the second half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Browns recently informed Robinson’s representatives they did not intend to re-sign him as a free agent.

Robinson battled inconsistency while starting 14 games last season for the Browns, who had a disappointing 6-10 season. He was benched for one game and missed another with a concussion.

