DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s the end of an era for go-kart racing, miniature golf and arcade loving fans of SpeedZone in Dallas.
Located at Interstate 35 and Walnut Lane, the 12-acre racing park dedicated to “speed, racing and competition” succumbed to “economic pressures on the operations.”
Here’s the statement from the racing-themed establishment.
“Despite significant efforts, operating performance at SpeedZone has continued to decline. Improvements to infrastructure and operating efficiencies, as well as a very dedicated staff, simply cannot outweigh the economic pressures on the operation. As such, the park made the difficult but necessary decision to close this location effective, February 18, 2020. This was not a decision entered into lightly. Team members are being assisted by their supervisors and the company is working to minimize impact to those affected.”