NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) – The North Richland Hills Police Department wants the public’s help identifying a man suspected of assaulting a teenager who refused his request for a hug.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Feb. 10, the man, who police describe as: in his 20s, with sandy colored hair, scruffy facial hair and a “lazy eye” affecting his left eye, approached the girl.

If you recognize this man or have any information/tips, contact Criminal Investigations 817-427-7030. (courtesy: North Richland Hills Police Department)

He allegedly asked her for a hug and, when she told him no, groped her buttocks before taking off.

Police said he was seen in the area before. On the day of the incident, he was walking west on the North Electric Trail toward Susan Lee Ln from the Davis Boulevard area. The incident occurred on Susan Lee near Jean Ann, and the man was last seen running west on the North Electric Trail from Susan Lee Ln.

Police said they’re aware of another similar incident in Haltom City in November 2019, but currently have no evidence to support a connection between the cases.

The detectives are investigating several leads and collecting evidence.

If you recognize the man in the video, or have any information/tips, we ask that you contact Criminal Investigations 817-427-7030.

 

