FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Gunfire at a small convenience store in Fort Worth after a person tries to get into the store by climbing into the drive-thru window.
The incident happened just after 2:00 a.m. at the J&K Food Store, in the 3700 block of East Rosedale.
An employee told police he felt threatened as a man forced his way into the 24 hour store through the drive-thru window. At some point the employee, who was armed, fired a shot toward the alleged invader.
The bullet hit the yet to be identified man in the side. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, and at the time was in serious condition.
The store employee wasn’t injured.
The incident is still being investigated and police say they are working to figure out why the man was trying to enter the business.