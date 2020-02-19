RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Richardson High School Eagles basketball team has been one of the biggest surprises this season.
The Eagles are ranked 6th in the state, and are playoff bound after splitting the District 8-6A title with defending state champion Duncanville.
“We have a target on our backs now.” Richardson High head coach Kevin Lawon said. “We are not the underdogs anymore, we are the hunted.”
Richardson’s team does not have a lot of postseason experience, but the Eagles make up for that with a ton of talent in sophomores Rylan Griffen and Cason Wallace.
“We are real confident,” said Wallace.
Wallace said he thinks the Eagles have what it takes to make a run to state.
“We think that we can win. We want to go to San Antonio, so anything we put our mind to, we achieve it,” he said.