FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Trey Smith, an offensive lineman at the University of Tennessee, took home the the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award, which is given annually to a Division I football player who has shown exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship on and off the field.
The award was given out Tuesday night at The Star in Frisco. Other finalists included Air Force quarterback Isaiah Sanders and Southern California wide receiver Michael Pittman.
Smith’s career was in question after blood clots were found in his lungs in 2018, but he came back to earn first-team all-Southeastern Conference honors this past season.
Smith has led coat drives for the Knoxville Area Rescue Ministry each of the last two seasons. Over 1,000 coats were donated each year. Smith also frequently speaks to youth groups and elementary schools.
A $10,000 contribution in Smith’s name will go to his school’s athletic scholarship fund. The contribution will be made by Witten’s SCORE Foundation.
Smith announced in January that he would be returning to Tennessee for his senior year rather than enter the 2020 NFL Draft.
Another big story at this event was about the future of Witten in the NFL. He said he wants to continue playing in 2020 and hopes it’s with the Dallas Cowboys.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)