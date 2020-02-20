Comments
ABILENE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Three people were killed in a small plane crash in Abilene Thursday morning, authorities said.
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford said the twin-engine Beechcraft BE20 Super King Air disappeared from air traffic radar just before 6 a.m. Feb. 20. Officials said the pilot was trying to return to an airport because of an electrical problem.
Local authorities found the wreckage near Lake Coleman, about 30 miles south of the airport.
The names of the three people who died have not been released at this time.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)