WACO (CBSDFW.COM) — It takes one step on Baylor’s campus to realize the Bears are not in hibernation.
Baylor apparel can be seen almost everywhere near Neff Hall, the most iconic spot on campus. Sophomore Leighton Glim, who’s part of the Bear Pit Leadership Committee, said “it’s too good to be true.”
When asked about the entire state of Texas starting to get behind his team, ranked #1 in the nation, Coach Scott Drew said Texas basketball deserves more national recognition.
He points out that with the Big 12 being the top conference in basketball the last six years, a lot of Texas schools and players can take credit for that.
Sophomore Guard Jared Butler called this Baylor team an inspirational story.
Their 23 straight wins, a record for a Big 12 team, will be on the line Saturday when the Bears host #3 Kansas. Some say it will be the biggest regular season game ever for the Baylor men’s basketball team.