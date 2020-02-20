Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Former Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden was sentenced to four days in jail Friday after drunkenly falling asleep in a McKinney Whataburger drive-thru last year.
McFadden was arrested and booked into the Collin County Jail Jan. 21, 2019. He was charged with DWI and resisting arrest.
A little over a year later, McFadden pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and — as part of a plea deal — prosecutors dropped the resisting arrest charge, the Dallas Morning News reported.
The now 32-year-old played three seasons with the Cowboys from 2015 to 2017 after spending most of his career with the Oakland Raiders, who drafted him in the 2008 NFL Draft with the fourth overall pick. He was also a star running back at the University of Arkansas from 2005 to 2007.