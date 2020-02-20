Comments
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Family, friends and the community are mourning the loss of Midlothian City Council Member Art Pierard.
He was killed Thursday morning, February 20, 2020 in a car crash. It happened on North Interstate 35E near South US Hwy 77 in Waxahachie.
Pierard was a valued member of the Midlothian City Council since winning a runoff election in 2018. He was instrumental in passing the Senior Citizen’s Tax Freeze and reducing the City Tax Rate among many other contributions.
He enjoyed visiting with residents and was passionate about Midlothian.
Pierard adored horses and his beloved basset hounds. He is survived by his wife Gwen and two children.