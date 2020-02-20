Comments
Genetic testing – Is it a good idea?
Results of at-home DNA tests may lead to more questions than answers. We turn to the experts to find out when is a good time to talk to a certified genetic counselor or your healthcare provider about genetic screening.
Ann Bunnell is a certified genetic counselor with Texas Oncology.
Joseph Chang, MD, MBA, FACOG, is the Associate Chief Medical Officer for Outpatient and Ambulatory Services at Parkland and a member of the Obstetrics and Gynecology faculty at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.
What is genetic testing?
Genetic testing for cancer
Genetic testing & family planning
Prenatal screening