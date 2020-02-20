Comments
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (CBSNEWS.COM) – A Tesla vehicle was tricked into speeding by researchers who put electrical tape over a speed limit sign. The findings, released Wednesday by security firm McAfee, highlight possible difficulties with autonomous driving systems.
McAfee technicians fooled the car into reading the speed limit as 85 miles per hour by placing black tape across the middle of the first digit on a 35 mile per hour sign. That caused the vehicle’s cruise control system to automatically accelerate.
