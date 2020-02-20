WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Autonomous Cars, Autonomous Driving, autonomous vehicles, autopilot, driver-assistance system, Electric Car, electric cars, Electric Vehicles, Tesla, Tesla Motors


SANTA CLARA, Calif. (CBSNEWS.COM) – A Tesla vehicle was tricked into speeding by researchers who put electrical tape over a speed limit sign. The findings, released Wednesday by security firm McAfee, highlight possible difficulties with autonomous driving systems.

The logo marks the showroom and service center for the U.S. automotive and energy company Tesla. (credit: John Thys/AFP via Getty Images)

McAfee technicians fooled the car into reading the speed limit as 85 miles per hour by placing black tape across the middle of the first digit on a 35 mile per hour sign. That caused the vehicle’s cruise control system to automatically accelerate.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com  ◊◊◊

Comments

Leave a Reply