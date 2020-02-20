WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast
By Brian New
Filed Under:CBS 11 I Team, DFW News, DMV, DMV records, government agencies, Personal Information, privacy, private companies, selling personal information, Texas, Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, Texas News

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles made more than $3 million in 2019 selling drivers’ personal information.

The information sold includes drivers’ names, addresses, phone numbers, emails and vehicle identification information.

The Texas DMV sold the information to more than 2,700 government agencies and private companies, according to DMV records obtained by CBS 11 I-Team.

Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (CBS 11).

The Texas DMV does not disclose to drivers on vehicle registration applications that their personal information might be sold to a third party but the government agency said it vets every potential buyer to ensure they are not abusing drivers’ information.

“The DMV takes privacy of information very seriously,” said Jeremiah Kuntz, the Texas DMV Director of Vehicle Registration. “We do everything we can’t to ensure that information is protected.”

Tonight on CBS 11 at 10 p.m., find out who’s buying your personal information and what they are doing with it.

  1. J, Spangler says:
    February 20, 2020 at 7:31 am

    Not the DMV, but the county tax office appears to either give or sell contact information of vehicle transactions. I sold a car recently, private party, to another member of my household and within days of transferring the title we began getting solicitations for extended warranties and the like through the mail. The only people that knew about the sale were the 2 of us and the county tax office.

