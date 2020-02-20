AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott established a customized clemency application specifically for survivors of human trafficking or domestic violence.
In coordination with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles (BPP), the application will include a section that gives the applicant an opportunity to provide a statement to BPP about their victimization.
In a statement released Feb. 20, Gov. Abbott’s office said the new application was established because human trafficking and domestic violence often lead victims “down a path of offenses that entraps them in a vicious cycle of abuse and associated crime.”
The announcement coincides with the launch of a new public awareness campaign that informs survivors they can submit an application for BPP to review and consider recommending to the governor for a full pardon for crimes committed while under the grips of a trafficker or an abusive partner.
“Texas is committed to empowering the survivors of domestic abuse and human trafficking, and one of the surest signals of that goal is laying out a true path to redemption and restoration,” Gov. Abbott said. “The gubernatorial pardon plays an important role in this redemption process, because it offers a second chance to survivors with criminal convictions resulting from their abuse or exploitation. I am grateful for our ongoing partnership with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles as we work together to develop a stronger justice system that promotes redemption, restoration, and transformation.”