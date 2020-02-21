ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Allen Police investigators are on the scene of a shooting that happened shortly before 1:00 p.m. Friday at The Gates at Allen Station apartment complex at 505 E. Exchange Parkway, near the Allen Eagles football stadium.

A 39-year-old man was shot inside an apartment unit, but there is no word yet on his condition.

He was a visitor of an apartment resident and suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Police said three suspects are in custody. One suspect took off and has not been caught.

Allen Police described the suspect on their Facebook page:

He was described by officers on scene as a Black Male wearing a black hoodie and black pants. He was last seen running west from the apartment complex.

“It’s very unusual to have a shooting in Allen so we’ve got plenty of resources out there working the crime scene, interviewing, looking for witnesses, anybody who has any information or may have seen something,” said Allen Police Sgt. Jon Felty.

Anyone with information can call 911 or Allen Police at 214-509-4321.

Allen High School and Lowery Freshman Center were placed on lockdown briefly after the shooting.