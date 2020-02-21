  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A teenager has been arrested for a shooting in Fort Worth last month that left a 33-year-old woman dead.

Police have charged Leontye Willis, 17, with capital murder.

(credit: Fort Worth Jail)

CBS 11 News was there on January 9 after someone sprayed a home in the 6400 block of Canyon Circle with bullets. When officers went inside they found Anjonae Jenice Eubanks shot in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far police have not given a motive for the shooting.

