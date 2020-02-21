TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The boys varsity basketball coach at Keller High School resigned from his coaching position Friday morning.
Keller Independent School District would not answer questions about Randall Durant’s resignation.
However, several parents of players in the program, who have spoken with CBS 11 News, said they raised concerns more than a month ago alleging severe verbal abuse and bullying by Durant toward players.
Parents said they filed a formal bullying complaint in January and were aware of as many as 20 players identified as potential victims. Some parents said Durant’s treatment of players was “startling,” and resulted in some of them developing anxiety attacks, eating disorders and the need to see therapists.
Parents were informed of the resignation Friday morning in an email from district athletics director Eric Persyn. He wrote that the current assistant varsity coach Ryan Speaks would take over for the remainder of the season.
The Keller High basketball team is scheduled to play in the first round of the playoffs next week.
Durant did not immediately reply to a request to speak to him about his resignation.