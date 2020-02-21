PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Plano are looking for a driver who fatally hit a 59-year-old pedestrian and then drove away from the crash last week, police said.

Police said the incident happened at around 7:40 p.m. in the 2700 block of 14th Street on Saturday, Feb. 15.

According to police, the victim, later identified as Jimmy Robinson, was walking on a sidewalk when he had to walk into the street to get around a vehicle that was stopped as it was backing out of a driveway. While he was on the street, police said another vehicle hit traveling down 14th Street hit him.

Police said the suspect vehicle stopped briefly as a passenger in that vehicle got out and ran away. The driver then left the scene of the crash without helping Robinson.

The 59-year-old was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are now looking for the driver and passenger who were in the suspect vehicle. However, there were no immediate descriptions available as police continue to investigate.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment for the incident.