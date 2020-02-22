  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

WACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Udoka Azubuike had 23 points and a career-high 19 rebounds and No. 3 Kansas held on to beat No. 1 Baylor 64-61 Saturday.

That ended the Bears’ 23-game winning streak, and come Monday, likely their five-week hold on the No. 1 spot in the AP poll.

The 24-3 Jayhawks have won 12 in a row since their first-ever home loss to Baylor on Jan. 11. They had a 10-point lead with 6 1/2 minutes left before Baylor cut it to one in the final seconds.

Jared Butler led the 24-2 Bears with 19 points but missed a potential tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.

