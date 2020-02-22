Filed Under:College, dfw, high school, IGNITE, Movement, North Texas, political leaders, Students, UT Dallas, young women

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — With more women running for office these days, the group “IGNITE” hosted an event at UT Dallas to build political ambition in female students.

IGNITE is a movement that educates the next generation of female political leaders, and hundreds of young women attended their event Saturday to learn about their impact on politics.

“It’s really an all-encompassing, just how to get involved in public service,” Katie Hicken said. “And there’s not really a lot of other resources where they can get all that sort of information all at once.”

Attendees said it’s a great way to learn about politics and groups like IGNITE make equal representation one step closer to reality.

