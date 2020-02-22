3 Curl Duck HuntThis weekend, we revisit a late season waterfowl hunt we took with our good friends from Three Curl Outfitters. We stayed at their lodge in the Waxahachie area, we toured the property and we got up early for a fun morning hunt. The guys from 3Curl are skilled at getting their hunters on the birds, and they are a lot of fun to be around too. They shared some of their duck hunting tips and we tackle the challenges of squeezing three hunters, a wet dog, a camera guy and three cameras into a duck blind. This was a fun hunt, with a lot of duck hunting “secrets” revealed for the benefit of our DFW Outdoorsman viewers! So, after your early morning duck hunt this weekend, tune in to DFW Outdoorsman for some more fun on our duck hunt with 3Curl Outfitters!

2 hours ago