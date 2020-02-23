Comments
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Seven people were shot at a Houston flea market Sunday night, police said.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales said the shooting occurred at 8712 Airline Drive.
Gonzales continued to say in a tweet that there are no critical injuries and that some may have been a result of a bullet ricochet.
A male suspect has since been detained.