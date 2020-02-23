  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMJoel Osteen
    11:30 PMInspiration Ministries
    12:00 AMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:7 injured, Ed Gonzales, Flea Market, Harris County, Harris County Sheriff's Office, HCSO, Houston, HPD, Shooting, Texas

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Seven people were shot at a Houston flea market Sunday night, police said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales said the shooting occurred at 8712 Airline Drive.

Gonzales continued to say in a tweet that there are no critical injuries and that some may have been a result of a bullet ricochet.

A male suspect has since been detained.

Comments

Leave a Reply